Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.78

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 1930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.
IAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -107.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
