Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.78

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 1930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -107.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Integral Ad Science

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

