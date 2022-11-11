Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,305.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,135 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,197.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $910,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,847 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 12.2 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.81. The firm has a market cap of $985.79 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.91.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.