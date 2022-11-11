Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 10,146 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,146 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.5% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 8.9 %

Apple stock opened at $146.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.