Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTLA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.28.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $138.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

