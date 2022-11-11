International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.38.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $96.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

