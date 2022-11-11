International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Lowered to $116.00 at Mizuho

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $96.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,690,000 after buying an additional 3,286,245 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $748,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,828 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,463.9% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,485,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,723 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.9% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,497,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,836,000 after purchasing an additional 925,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,622,298,000 after purchasing an additional 768,929 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

