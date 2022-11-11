International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INSW. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Seaways from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.60.

International Seaways Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 16.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.33. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $48.12.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Seaways will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $42,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $42,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,999.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,662. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in International Seaways during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

See Also

