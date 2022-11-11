Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given New €2.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.40 ($2.40) to €2.60 ($2.60) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ISNPY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.30) to €2.50 ($2.50) in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to €2.90 ($2.90) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.90 ($2.90) to €2.60 ($2.60) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.70) to €2.20 ($2.20) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.49.

Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of ISNPY opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

