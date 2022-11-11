Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 104.1% from the October 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $87.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.82. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $73.80 and a 12 month high of $98.21.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

