Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Stock Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.29

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $94.29 and traded as low as $93.48. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $94.05, with a volume of 243,704 shares.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,255,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,544,000 after buying an additional 915,753 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,486,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,271,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,013,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

