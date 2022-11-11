Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Capital Power (CPXWF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Capital Power (OTCMKTS: CPXWF) recently:

11/8/2022 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$53.00 to C$56.00.

11/1/2022 – Capital Power had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$56.00.

11/1/2022 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00.

11/1/2022 – Capital Power had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$52.00.

10/20/2022 – Capital Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$50.00.

9/26/2022 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$54.00.

9/12/2022 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$53.00 to C$58.00.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $32.47 on Friday. Capital Power Co. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.