Investors Buy High Volume of Magnite Call Options (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,150 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 123% compared to the typical volume of 965 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 44.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 39.3% in the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,792,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,560 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Magnite by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 505,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 117,087 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 730,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Magnite by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Magnite to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Magnite Stock Up 65.6 %

Shares of MGNI opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.99. Magnite has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $23.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $123.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.