Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVTA. Benchmark lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae Stock Up 36.4 %

Invitae stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

Insider Activity at Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 620.70%. Analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Invitae news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,735 shares of company stock worth $152,009. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Invitae by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invitae by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Invitae by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.