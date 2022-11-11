iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the October 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,869,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $44.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $58.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.