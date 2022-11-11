Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,807 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RA opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $21.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.65%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

