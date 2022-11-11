Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,131 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,052 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 7.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,939 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in InMode during the first quarter valued at $4,177,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in InMode during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in InMode during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in InMode by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 89,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INMD stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $97.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on InMode in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

