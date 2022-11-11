Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 4,327 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,462,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 49.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,545,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 511,044 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after purchasing an additional 290,107 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth $2,224,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

PNNT opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.56. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

