Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

GCOW stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72.

