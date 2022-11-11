Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth $112,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of StoneX Group from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

SNEX opened at $95.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $98.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.74.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

