Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,103 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.5% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 17,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 28.4% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 22,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $516.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.69. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

