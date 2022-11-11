Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 511 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,619,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,044,000 after buying an additional 300,276 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,083,000 after purchasing an additional 123,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,615,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $18,754,926.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,656,500. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRSP. Barclays dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $54.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average is $64.00. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

