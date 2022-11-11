Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 120,056 Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 120,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,917,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 965,127 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $863,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Joby Aviation by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 198,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 101,705 shares in the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,559. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,559. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 453,010 shares of company stock worth $2,216,287. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JOBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $4.25 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

