Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 30,763 Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 30,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 28.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Up 7.2 %

SHEN stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $941.34 million, a PE ratio of -208.78 and a beta of 0.62. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $28.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

In related news, VP Heather K. Tormey sold 2,834 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $60,789.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

(Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.