Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,405 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PJUL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 702.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,032 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,943,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,943,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 211,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 92,496 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Stock Performance

Shares of PJUL opened at $30.34 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72.

