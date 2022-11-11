Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth $2,583,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 134.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth $331,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 19.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $67.90. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59.

In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $6,016,951.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,198,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

