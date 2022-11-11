Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLN. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 529,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after buying an additional 198,184 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 433,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 149,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 91,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 37,846 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MLN opened at $16.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $21.80.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

