Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Unitil by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Unitil by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth purchased a new stake in Unitil during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Price Performance

UTL opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $849.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

