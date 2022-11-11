Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $125.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.84. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.