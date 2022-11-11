Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DMXF. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the first quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 77.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.29. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.82 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14.

