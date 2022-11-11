Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 6.4 %

NYSEARCA:VIOG opened at $197.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.68. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $173.28 and a 52-week high of $247.56.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.