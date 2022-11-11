Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $608,000 Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,402,000 after buying an additional 481,832 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,414,000 after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,098,000 after purchasing an additional 149,514 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 109,264 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 440.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,420,000 after purchasing an additional 83,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,487 shares of company stock worth $3,237,274. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synaptics Stock Up 16.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.69 and its 200-day moving average is $122.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.42. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $81.13 and a 52-week high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.70. Synaptics had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.