Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $615,000 Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,862 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NIO by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after buying an additional 431,851 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 108.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 37.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,216,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after purchasing an additional 171,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 7.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $39.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

NIO Trading Up 11.8 %

NIO stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $43.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.74.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

