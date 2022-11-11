Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $623,000 Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ryerson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.41. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $997.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.46%.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ryerson in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

