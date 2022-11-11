Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,090 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the second quarter worth $35,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter worth $170,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter worth $199,000. 13.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $15.00 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

