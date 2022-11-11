Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $672,000 Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Honda Motor by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Honda Motor Trading Up 4.8 %

Honda Motor stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $29.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

