Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $672,000 Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LSI opened at $109.20 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

