Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAK opened at $91.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.49. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $77.83 and a 1-year high of $93.64.

