Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 58.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 268.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 115.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 17.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 47.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $39.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

