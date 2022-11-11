Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $609,000 Investment in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $37,430,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,286,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 712,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after buying an additional 657,271 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,029,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Tenneco Stock Performance

Shares of TEN stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.73. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 73.88% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

