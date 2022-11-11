Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,677 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Ternium by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 814,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Ternium by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ternium by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ternium by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ternium by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $30.63 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 25.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on TX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ternium in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

