Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 229 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $163.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.80 and a 200-day moving average of $180.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $149.78 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.11.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

