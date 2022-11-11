Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,117 Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $127,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $197,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 31.4% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RMM opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

In related news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Patrick W. Galley sold 3,000 shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.