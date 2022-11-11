Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 4,693 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,287,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7,579.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,419,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,208 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,456 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 553.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after buying an additional 686,824 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,595,000 after buying an additional 554,953 shares during the period. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.