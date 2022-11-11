Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $871,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period.
Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Up 8.8 %
Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.01. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $105.61 and a 1-year high of $249.33.
