Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Encore Wire stock opened at $146.26 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $5.34. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

