Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM opened at $24.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

