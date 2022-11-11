Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Yum China by 140.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 125.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 990,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,132,000 after acquiring an additional 63,033 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 15.1% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 18.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $51.00 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $231,806.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,304,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

