Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BURL. Cowen lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.74.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 9.3 %

BURL opened at $146.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $304.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.