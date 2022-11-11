Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,480,000 after purchasing an additional 115,267 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.89. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $63.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

