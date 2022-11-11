Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 170 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 253,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,632,000 after purchasing an additional 39,728 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Universal Display by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 265,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Universal Display by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Up 6.9 %

OLED stock opened at $107.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.56.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.44.

About Universal Display

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.